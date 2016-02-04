Assad above all responsible for ceasefire in Syria, Merkel says

LONDON (Reuters) - All interested parties have a responsibility for agreeing a ceasefire in Syria, but the regime of President Bashar al-Assad is responsible above all, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Earlier, Merkel said at the start of a donor conference in London that Germany has pledged to give 2.3 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in aid to Syria by 2018, including 1.1 billion euros this year alone.