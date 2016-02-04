Syria donor conference raises $11 billion for 2016-2020: UK's Cameron

LONDON (Reuters) - A conference of donor nations raised $11 billion for Syrian humanitarian needs over the next four years, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday as the event in London drew to a close.

Cameron told a news conference that donors had pledged $6 billion for this year alone, and a further $5 billion to be spent by 2020.

Speaking at the same event, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu pledged that whatever the cost his country’s door would remain open to all Syrians. Turkey already has more than 2.5 million Syrian refugees and tens of thousands more are on their way, Davutoglu said.