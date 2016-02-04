EU may give Syrian refugee host countries trade preferences: Merkel

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union will do whatever it can to improve export conditions for the countries bearing the brunt of Syria’s refugee crisis, including possible trade preferences, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“The EU will do everything to improve the export conditions of theses countries, that includes looking into trade preferences,” Merkel told a news conference at the end of a conference of donor nations in London.

She was speaking after Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, which host the vast majority of Syria’s over 4 million refugees, agreed to take measures to give the new arrivals access to education and the labor market.

Speaking at the same event, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said the $11 billion pledged at the conference represented the biggest amount of money raised in a single day for a single humanitarian crisis.