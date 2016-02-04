FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU may give Syrian refugee host countries trade preferences: Merkel
#World News
February 4, 2016 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

EU may give Syrian refugee host countries trade preferences: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the donors Conference for Syria in London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union will do whatever it can to improve export conditions for the countries bearing the brunt of Syria’s refugee crisis, including possible trade preferences, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“The EU will do everything to improve the export conditions of theses countries, that includes looking into trade preferences,” Merkel told a news conference at the end of a conference of donor nations in London.

She was speaking after Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, which host the vast majority of Syria’s over 4 million refugees, agreed to take measures to give the new arrivals access to education and the labor market.

Speaking at the same event, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said the $11 billion pledged at the conference represented the biggest amount of money raised in a single day for a single humanitarian crisis.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Andreas Rinke, editing by Kylie Maclellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
