70,000 refugees heading to Turkey due to increased bombing in Syria: Turkish PM
February 4, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

70,000 refugees heading to Turkey due to increased bombing in Syria: Turkish PM

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks at the donors Conference for Syria in London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Syrians are moving toward the Turkish border from the Syrian city of Aleppo due to increased aerial bombardment, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday at a fundraising conference in London.

“Ten thousand new refugees are waiting in front of the door of Kilis because of air bombardments and attacks against Aleppo,” he said, citing new information he had received on his way to London.

Kilis is a border province in southern Turkey abutting an area of Syria largely opposition-held.

“Sixty to seventy thousand people in the camps in north Aleppo are moving toward Turkey. My mind is not now in London, but in our border - how to relocate these new people coming from Syria?” he added. “Three hundred thousand people living in Aleppo are ready to move toward Turkey.”

Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
