FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jets strike outskirts of Syria's Douma for first time since truce: monitor
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2016 / 10:53 AM / a year ago

Jets strike outskirts of Syria's Douma for first time since truce: monitor

A general view shows the besieged city of Douma from Wafideen Camp, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, in Damascus suburbs, Syria February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - War planes struck twice on Friday on the outskirts of Syria’s Douma, northeast of Damascus, in the first raids there since a cessation of hostilities agreement went into effect, a monitoring group said.

At least one person was killed in the air attacks, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict.

The Observatory’s director Rami Abdulrahman said the identity of the jets was not immediately clear.

The Observatory also said that three shells fired by government forces fell in the same area, injuring a number of people, among them members of a civil defense team.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.