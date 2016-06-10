FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aid convoy enters besieged Syrian town of Douma: U.N.
#World News
June 10, 2016 / 3:19 PM / a year ago

Aid convoy enters besieged Syrian town of Douma: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A convoy of relief supplies has entered the rebel-held town of Douma near Damascus after the Syrian government granted permission, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

“An inter-agency convoy to deliver food, nutrition and other supplies is entering Douma,” Jens Laerke of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told Reuters.

Separately, an international aid convoy reached the Syrian rebel-held town of Daraya overnight to deliver food supplies for the first time since 2012, when the town came under siege by government forces, the United Nations said earlier.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

