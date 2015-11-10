FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia has not worked on special Syria document: deputy foreign minister
#World News
November 10, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Russia has not worked on special Syria document: deputy foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday Moscow has not worked on a special document regarding Syria and only has ideas for future discussion, Tass news agency reported.

A draft document obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday Russia wants the Syrian government and opposition to agree on launching a constitutional reform process of up to 18 months, followed by early presidential elections.

Bogdanov also said a Syrian opposition delegation would visit the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Heinrich

