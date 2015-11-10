Russia has not worked on special Syria document: deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday Moscow has not worked on a special document regarding Syria and only has ideas for future discussion, Tass news agency reported.

A draft document obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday Russia wants the Syrian government and opposition to agree on launching a constitutional reform process of up to 18 months, followed by early presidential elections.

Bogdanov also said a Syrian opposition delegation would visit the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on Wednesday.