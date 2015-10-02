FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drone targets Islamic State position near Syria's Raqqa: Observatory
October 2, 2015 / 11:54 AM / 2 years ago

Drone targets Islamic State position near Syria's Raqqa: Observatory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A drone targeted an Islamic State position near the Syrian city of Raqqa on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Raqqa city is a major operations hub for Islamic State in Syria and the area has been targeted by a U.S.-led coalition bombing the jihadist group in Syria.

Russian warplanes that have started operations in support of President Bashar al-Assad this week also bombed the Raqqa area on Thursday, the Russian defense ministry said.

There was no immediate information on casualties and it was not clear who was operating the drone.

Writing by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
