U.S. wages eight strikes in support of Turkish push, hits IS fighters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military, using manned and unmanned aircraft, conducted eight air strikes on Wednesday against Islamic State in the border town of Jarablus, supporting a major push by Turkish forces and Syrian rebels, a U.S. official said.

Reuters previously reported use of A-10 "Warthog" ground attack aircraft and F-16 fighter jets in the operation. The official said drone aircraft also participated in strikes, which were still ongoing. The operation marks Turkey's first major U.S.-backed incursion into Syria.