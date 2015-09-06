FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria says militant confesses to car bombs that killed dozens in south
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 6, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Syria says militant confesses to car bombs that killed dozens in south

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state media said on Sunday that an Islamist insurgent had confessed after his arrest to being behind two car bomb blasts that killed 37 people in the south of the country on Friday, including a Druze leader.

The explosions had provoked protests by Druze in the city of Sweida during which six government security personnel were killed and a statue of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s father was destroyed, a monitor said.

A Lebanese Druze leader who backs the uprising against Assad had blamed the government for the killing of Sheikh Wahid al-Balous. Balous had opposed the government and Islamists fighting against it.

State news agency SANA said security forces arrested an Islamist insurgent from the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, who confessed to the two car bombs and involvement in unrest that followed.

There was no claim of responsibility for the car bombs.

Related Coverage

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.