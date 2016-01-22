FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian Observatory: Russian or Syrian air raids kill dozens in east
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
January 22, 2016 / 5:58 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian Observatory: Russian or Syrian air raids kill dozens in east

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 30 people were killed in air raids carried out by Russian or Syrian warplanes near the city of Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria on Friday, a group monitoring the war said.

The strikes hit the town of Tabiyat Jazira, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The dead included more than a dozen children, it said.

Russian jets have been bombing around Deir al-Zor as Syrian pro-government forces clash with Islamic State fighters, who control most of the province. The group has besieged remaining government-held areas of the city since last March, and last week launched new attacks.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Kevin Liffey

