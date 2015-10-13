FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two shells fired at Russian Embassy in Damascus, no casualties reported
#World News
October 13, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Two shells fired at Russian Embassy in Damascus, no casualties reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Two shells were fired at Russia’s embassy in Damascus on Tuesday during a demonstration in support of Moscow, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the building.

The incident came nearly two weeks after Russia, a major ally of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, launched air strikes against Syrian rebels and Islamic State fighters.

One witness said both shells appeared to land in a park close to the embassy compound. A second witness said one of them landed inside the compound but did not hit the building itself.

Russia’s Interfax news agency said two rockets landed in the embassy grounds. It quoted a diplomat at the embassy as saying none of the embassy employees was wounded.

Reporting by Marwan Makdesi in Damascus and Maria Kiselyova in Moscow; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
