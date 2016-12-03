FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.N. envoy hopes for 'formula' to avoid 'terrible battle' in Aleppo
#World News
December 3, 2016 / 11:34 AM / 9 months ago

U.N. envoy hopes for 'formula' to avoid 'terrible battle' in Aleppo

U.N. Syria mediator Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference in Damascus, Syria November 20, 2016.Omar Sanadiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The U.N. envoy for Syria said on Saturday he hoped "some type of formula" could be found to avoid a "terrible battle" in Aleppo, where government forces and their allies are gaining ground in an attack aimed at taking back the whole city from rebels.

Staffan de Mistura, speaking at a Rome conference, indicated the battle for Aleppo would not last that much longer, saying "the fact is that Aleppo is not going to stay that long".

"I was feeling it would be a terrible battle ending up by Christmas-New Year. I hope the battle will not take place, that there will be some type of formula," he said.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Writing by Tom Perry in Beirut; Editing by Janet Lawrence

