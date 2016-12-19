FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Syrian U.N. envoy says Aleppo will 'be clean' later on Monday
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 8 months ago

Syrian U.N. envoy says Aleppo will 'be clean' later on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said on Monday that "the last terrorists in some districts of the eastern part of Aleppo are evacuating their strongholds and Aleppo this evening will be clean."

He said that while Syria does not oppose U.N. Security Council resolutions that respect international humanitarian law, he described the French-drafted evacuation monitoring resolution adopted on Monday as "just another part of the continued propaganda against Syria and its fight against terrorists."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
