6 months ago
U.N. Syria talks to follow agenda set by U.N. resolution: envoy
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 6 months ago

U.N. Syria talks to follow agenda set by U.N. resolution: envoy

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura talks during a news conference in Rome, Italy February 15, 2017.Remo Casilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The agenda of Syrian peace talks due to begin in Geneva next week will be line with a U.N. Security Council resolution aimed at ending the conflict and will not be changed, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Wednesday.

De Mistura, speaking in Rome, said the U.N. resolution 2254 was based on three main points: establishing governance, coming up with a new constitution, and moving to elections under U.N. supervision. "That is the agenda and we will not change it, otherwise we open up a Pandora's box," he told reporters.

The resolution was unanimously adopted in December 2015.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Tom Perry

