FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria talks may not start on Jan. 25, 'pressure, momentum' needed: U.N. envoy
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 20, 2016 / 8:04 PM / 2 years ago

Syria talks may not start on Jan. 25, 'pressure, momentum' needed: U.N. envoy

United Nations (U.N.) Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a meeting on Syria with representatives of the five permanent members of the Security Council (P5) at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria said on Wednesday that peace talks might not start as planned in Geneva on Jan. 25th but that major powers must maintain diplomatic pressure on the warring sides to come to the table.

Staffan de Mistura, in an interview on CNN from the Swiss resort of Davos, said he would know on Sunday whether the negotiations could start the next day, but added that they had to be “serious talks about peace” linked to “concrete demonstrations” such as ceasefires and aid convoys.

“I believe we can start talks, perhaps not on the 25th (of January), but we need to maintain the pressure and the momentum,” he said. He said he believed Russia, Syria’s ally which has been bombing rebel positions for months, had a strong interest in not being embroiled for too long in the conflict.

Despite their rift, Iran and Saudi Arabia “probably realize that the time has come to try to find a political solution (on Syria) which will be a compromise”, de Mistura said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.