a year ago
Syria's U.N. envoy says: 'We don't bomb civilians'
#World News
September 29, 2016 / 5:32 PM / a year ago

Syria's U.N. envoy says: 'We don't bomb civilians'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari rejected accusations on Thursday that the Syrian government was killing civilians.

"The Syrian government is not bombing civilians. These people are our own people. We don't bomb civilians, we don't kill civilians. We don't bomb humanitarian convoys. We don't do that. Those who did it are the terrorists," Ja'afari told reporters after a U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon last week accused the Syrian government of killing the most civilians during the country's five year conflict. More than 400,000 people have died and half the 22 million population have been uprooted in the war.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
