UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura "deeply regrets" the U.S. suspension on Monday of talks with Russia on how to end the violence in Syria, but said the world body would "continue to push energetically for a political solution" to end the war.

"The U.N. will never abandon the Syrian people to a destiny of endless violent conflict," de Mistura's office said in a statement.