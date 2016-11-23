FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EU 'acting on' report of Russia taking jet fuel to Syria against ban: source
#World News
November 23, 2016 / 5:07 PM / 9 months ago

EU 'acting on' report of Russia taking jet fuel to Syria against ban: source

Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base in Syria, June 18, 2016.Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry via Reuters/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is "aware and acting on" a report that Russian tankers had carried jet fuel to Syria through the bloc's waters despite it being banned, a source said on Wednesday.

The EU banned any supply of jet fuel to Syria from its territory two years ago but an intelligence source with a government in the bloc told Reuters at least two Russian-flagged ships made deliveries via Cyprus.

A separate shipping source familiar with the movements of the Russian-flagged vessels said the ships visited Cypriot and Greek ports before delivering fuel to Syria.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

