EU urges U.N. Security Council to condemn Syria chemical attack

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments called on the United Nations Security Council on Thursday to "strongly condemn" a chemical attack in Syria this week which killed at least 70 people.

"The EU urges the United Nations Security Council to come together, strongly condemn the attack on Khan Sheikhoun and ensure a swift, independent and impartial investigation of the attack," the EU said in a statement, also calling for "a genuine political transition in Syria".