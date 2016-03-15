FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After Russia withdrawal, EU says any Syria de-escalation welcome
March 15, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

After Russia withdrawal, EU says any Syria de-escalation welcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Tuesday after Russia’s announcement that it will start withdrawing troops from Syria that any steps to reduce violence were important as peace talks resume.

Catherine Ray, a spokeswoman for the EU’s foreign service, told reporters after being asked for comment on the surprise news from Moscow: “Any steps that help achieve de-escalation of violence inside Syria and the prolongation of the cessation of hostilities is very important for the overall peace process.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

