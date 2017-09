GENEVA (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will meet U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura on Wednesday in Geneva, where de Mistura is nearing the end of a round of Syrian peace talks.

Mogherini’s visit, which had not previously been announced, comes as de Mistura tries to find common ground on the issue of Syria’s political transition, and the day after suicide bomb attacks killed at least 31 people in Brussels.