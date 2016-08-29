FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian Kurdish YPG: Turkey's claim of fighting west of Euphrates pretext for land grab
August 29, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Syrian Kurdish YPG: Turkey's claim of fighting west of Euphrates pretext for land grab

Fighters of the People's Protection Units (YPG) walk with their weapons in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016.Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The chief spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Monday that Turkey's claims that is it fighting YPG forces west of the Euphrates river in northern Syria were untrue and a pretext for seizing Syrian territory.

"There are absolutely no YPG military reinforcements being sent towards Manbij. Turkey's claims that it is fighting the YPG west of the Euphrates have no basis in truth and are merely flimsy pretexts to widen its occupation of Syrian land," Redur Xelil told Reuters.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
