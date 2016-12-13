FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Syria's Ahrar al Sham rebel group says 'everyone' to be evacuated tonight to Aleppo countryside
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 13, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 8 months ago

Syria's Ahrar al Sham rebel group says 'everyone' to be evacuated tonight to Aleppo countryside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The powerful Syrian Islamist rebel group Ahrar al Sham group said on Tuesday all of the fighters and civilians trapped in a tiny rebel enclave in eastern Aleppo would be evacuated this evening to rebel-held parts of its countryside.

Spokesperson Ahmad Ali Qura said "everyone" would first go to the western and then northern Aleppo countryside "this evening". He made no mention of the rebel-held province of Idlib that is in rebel hands and gave no further details.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.