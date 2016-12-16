Aleppo evacuation halted as blasts heard

ALEPPO, Syria (Reuters) - The evacuation of people from eastern Aleppo was suspended on Friday and a Reuters witness heard at least four blasts at a location where buses had been departing.

A state-run Syrian TV station reported that rebels had breached an agreement with the government by trying to take prisoners with them during the evacuation.

A Syrian official overseeing the evacuation told Reuters it had been obstructed due to "obstructions".