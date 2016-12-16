Russia says evacuation of rebels from eastern Aleppo complete: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The evacuation of rebel fighters and their families from eastern Aleppo has been completed, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday.

The ministry said more than 9,500 people including 4,500 fighters and 337 wounded had left the rebel-controlled sector of the city, and all women and children had been evacuated, Interfax reported.

The ministry said however that some radical rebel fighters remained and were firing at Syrian troops in some parts of Aleppo.