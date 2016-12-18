Evacuation buses enter east Aleppo under ICRC, SARC supervision: Syrian state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Evacuation buses have started to enter the last insurgent-held enclave of east Aleppo under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Syrian Arab Red Cross, Syrian state news agency SANA said.

The buses will be used to evacuate rebels and civilians, it said.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) representative in Syria, Elizabeth Hoff, said she expected the evacuation to begin at around 1200 GMT.

She said a WHO team was on its way to Ramousah in south-west Aleppo where the evacuations would take place.

State television footage it said was taken in Ramousah showed buses parked next to a highway intersection and a van with a Syrian Arab Red Crescent flag. Several large white cars marked with red crescent and red cross symbols stood nearby.

An ICRC spokeswoman in Geneva said she was unable to confirm anything at this stage.