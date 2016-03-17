FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government says federal vote in Kurdish regions has no impact
March 17, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Syrian government says federal vote in Kurdish regions has no impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government said on Thursday the establishment of a federal system in Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Syria would have no legal or political impact, according to the state news agency SANA.

Syria’s three Kurdish-controlled regions voted on Thursday to approve the establishment of a federal system in the north of the country.

“Any such announcement has no legal value and will not have any legal, political, social or economic impact as long as it does not reflect the will of the entire Syrian people,” SANA cited a source in the Foreign Ministry as saying.

“The Government of the Syrian Arab Republic warns anyone tempted to undermine the unity of the land and the people of Syria,” the source added. “Raising the issue of a union or federalism constitutes a violation of the unity of Syrian soil, and this is against the constitution, nationalism and international resolutions.”

Reporting by Lisa Barrington in Beirut and Mostafa Hashem in Cairo; Editing by Kevin Liffey

