U.S. and Russia discuss flight safety in Syria on conference call: Pentagon
October 10, 2015 / 6:03 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. and Russia discuss flight safety in Syria on conference call: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense officials from the United States and Russia held a 90-minute video conference call on Saturday to discuss safe flight operations over Syria, according to the Pentagon.

“The discussions were professional and focused narrowly on the implementation of specific safety procedures,” the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement released on Saturday. “Progress was made during the talks, and the U.S. agreed to another discussion with Russia in the near future.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler

