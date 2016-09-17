Syria calls for U.N. Security Council to condemn U.S.

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry called for the United Nations Security Council to condemn what it called U.S. aggression and require Washington to respect Syrian sovereignty, it said in a statement carried on the country's state-owned media.

Syria and Russia earlier said jets from a U.S.-led coalition had struck a Syrian army position near Deir al-Zor, killing scores and allowing Islamic State fighters to briefly overrun it.

The U.S. military said it had stopped an air strike after being told by Russia it may have hit a Syrian army position.