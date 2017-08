BEIRUT (Reuters) - A convoy of 10 buses carrying evacuees from the Shi'ite Muslim villages of al-Foua and Kefraya that have been besieged for years by rebels arrived in government-held Aleppo early on Monday, Syrian state television reported.

The evacuation of civilians from the villages is a condition for the departure of thousands of people trapped in the rebel-held zone of Aleppo who wish to go to insurgent-held parts of the countryside.