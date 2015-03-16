FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After Kerry, France says Syria's Assad can't be part of negotiated solution
March 16, 2015

After Kerry, France says Syria's Assad can't be part of negotiated solution

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Monday it was maintaining its opposition to talks with President Bashar al-Assad a day after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry raised the prospect of negotiations with the Syrian leader.

In response to Kerry’s comments France’s Foreign Ministry referred to comments by Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius at the end of February saying that talks had to include elements of the existing regime and opposition members that would pave the way to a unity government.

“It is clear that for us Bashar al-Assad cannot be included within this framework,” the foreign ministry, said citing Fabius.

