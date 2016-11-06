U.S. coalition should begin Raqqa offensive while Mosul ongoing: France

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Sunday the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State should begin the battle on the group's Syrian bastion Raqqa while the offensive on Mosul is underway, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.
"I believe it will be necessary," he told Europe 1 radio.
Le Drian, whose country is the second-biggest contributor to the coalition, added that the battle on Mosul would be long and complicated given that Islamic State was embedding itself within the local population.
