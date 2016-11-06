FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. coalition should begin Raqqa offensive while Mosul ongoing: France
November 6, 2016 / 9:57 AM / 10 months ago

U.S. coalition should begin Raqqa offensive while Mosul ongoing: France

French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reacts during a news conference following a meeting by a dozen members of the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in Paris, France, October 25, 2016.Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Sunday the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State should begin the battle on the group's Syrian bastion Raqqa while the offensive on Mosul is underway, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"I believe it will be necessary," he told Europe 1 radio.

Le Drian, whose country is the second-biggest contributor to the coalition, added that the battle on Mosul would be long and complicated given that Islamic State was embedding itself within the local population.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Gus Trompiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
