7 months ago
France backs Astana Syria truce objectives, insists on opposition presence
January 17, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 7 months ago

France backs Astana Syria truce objectives, insists on opposition presence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday it supported the objective of consolidating a nationwide ceasefire in Syria at proposed talks in the Kazak capital Astana later this month, but said the talks needed to have a credible and large opposition representation.

Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told his Turkish counterpart that Paris "confirmed its support for the announced objectives ... and insisted on the importance of a large and credible opposition presence," Foreign ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said in a daily briefing.

He added that negotiations had to be within the framework of United Security Council resolution 2254 and Geneva communique leading to a political transition.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier he had information that some European countries were considering wrecking Syria peace talks because they felt left out.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose

