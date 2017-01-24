FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says hopes Syria Astana talks pave way to Geneva resumption
January 24, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

France says hopes Syria Astana talks pave way to Geneva resumption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday he hoped Syrian truce negotiations in Kazakhstan would be successful and lead to a resumption of peace efforts in Geneva.

Speaking at news conference on a visit to Saudi Arabia, he added that the new U.S. administration of President Donald Trump would not be able to defend the interests of the American people unless it cooperated with other powers.

At the same news conference Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Riyadh supported any efforts that relieved Syria from crisis it was going through, and hailed what he said was "America returning to the region".

Reporting by Katie Paul, Writing by William Maclean and Tom Finn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
