FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French PM Valls says no compromise with Syria's Assad possible
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2015 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

French PM Valls says no compromise with Syria's Assad possible

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls attends a news conference at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday a deal with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to reach a political transition was impossible, but said Paris would back regional ground troops if they were to intervene against Islamic State militants.

President Francois Hollande on Monday said that French air strikes against the group in Syria would be necessary, a change in position after previously warning any such action could reinforce Assad.

“We will do nothing to strengthen the regime,” Valls said in a speech to parliament to explain France’s decision to launch reconnaissance flights and future action over Syria.

“The urgency, on the contrary, is to reach an agreement that definitively turns the pages of Assad’s crimes ... with a man responsible for so many dead and crimes against humanity, no compromise or deal is possible.”

France until now had only taken part in air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, while also providing limited logistical support to rebels it deems moderate in Syria.

But Valls said the change in strategy was needed given the expansion of Islamic State over the last year and the threat its militants could have on French interests at home and abroad.

“Daesh is the new totalitarianism. It uses Islam to impose itself and does not back down against anything,” he said, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

Despite calls among key French opposition party leaders to send troops to fight the group and talk to Assad, Valls ruled both of those options out.

“Sending tens of thousands of soldiers ... would be the trap that the jihadists have set for us,” Valls said. “But if a regional coalition were created to free Syria from the tyranny of Daesh, then these countries would have the support of France,” he said without elaborating.

He reiterated that the only solution to the Syria crisis was through a political transition that would see Assad leave power.

“We need to speak to everybody ... in particular with Russia whose positions are still far from ours. We all have a responsibility - all military aid to Assad’s regime will only feed the spiral of violence.”

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose and Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.