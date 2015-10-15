FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande, Merkel, Cameron seek common Syria position: source
#World News
October 15, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Hollande, Merkel, Cameron seek common Syria position: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande met with his German and British counterparts on the sidelines of a European summit to exchange views on Syria and seek a common position on the conflict, a French diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday.

“The idea is to have a common position, also with the view of talks with other partners,” the source said, mentioning the next G20 meeting.

Asked if Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron would launch a common initiative, the source said it was still too early to tell.

“We’ll see in the coming days and weeks,” the source said.

Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Michel Rose; editing by John Irish

