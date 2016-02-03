France accuses Syria, allies of 'torpedoing' Geneva peace talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius accused the Syrian government and its allies of “torpedoing” peace talks in Geneva with a Russian-backed offensive on the city of Aleppo.

“We condemn the Syrian regime’s brutal offensive with support from Russia to surround and suffocate Aleppo,” Fabius said in a statement.

“France fully supports the (United Nations) special envoy’s decision to suspend negotiations to which neither Bashar al-Assad’s regime nor his allies clearly want to contribute in good faith, thus torpedoing peace efforts,” he added.