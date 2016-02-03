FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France accuses Syria, allies of 'torpedoing' Geneva peace talks
#World News
February 3, 2016 / 9:08 PM / 2 years ago

France accuses Syria, allies of 'torpedoing' Geneva peace talks

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius arrives for a summit regarding Islamic State with the foreign ministers of 23 countries from Europe, the West and the region, as well as by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on February 2, 2016 in Rome. REUTERS/NICHOLAS KAMM/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius accused the Syrian government and its allies of “torpedoing” peace talks in Geneva with a Russian-backed offensive on the city of Aleppo.

“We condemn the Syrian regime’s brutal offensive with support from Russia to surround and suffocate Aleppo,” Fabius said in a statement.

“France fully supports the (United Nations) special envoy’s decision to suspend negotiations to which neither Bashar al-Assad’s regime nor his allies clearly want to contribute in good faith, thus torpedoing peace efforts,” he added.

Reporting by John Irish, writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
