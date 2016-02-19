Syrian government, Russia must cease hostilities from Friday: France

PARIS (Reuters) - The Syrian government and its allies, including Russia, must cease hostilities on Friday in line with an agreement made between major powers on Feb. 11, France’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

“France remains extremely concerned by the dangerous escalation of the conflict, especially in Aleppo,” Romain Nadal told reporters.

“It calls on the regime and its allies, including Russia, to stop its attacks against civilians and implement the commitments made in Munich on Feb. 11 to cease hostilities from today.”

Nadal said while the delivery of aid to five besieged areas was a first step it was insufficient.