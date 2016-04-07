FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France blames Syria government for truce violations
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
#World News
April 7, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

France blames Syria government for truce violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France blamed Syria’s government on Thursday for a breakdown in a truce and preventing an improvement in the humanitarian situation, the foreign ministry’s spokesman said.

“It (France) condemns the violations of the cessation of hostilities for which the regime is responsible and the restraints placed on the work of humanitarian organizations,” Romain Nadal said in a daily briefing.

He added that the situation in a number of towns besieged by the government was worrying, in particular the town of Daraya.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas

