France blames Syria government for truce violations

PARIS (Reuters) - France blamed Syria’s government on Thursday for a breakdown in a truce and preventing an improvement in the humanitarian situation, the foreign ministry’s spokesman said.

“It (France) condemns the violations of the cessation of hostilities for which the regime is responsible and the restraints placed on the work of humanitarian organizations,” Romain Nadal said in a daily briefing.

He added that the situation in a number of towns besieged by the government was worrying, in particular the town of Daraya.