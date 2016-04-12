France says Syria government offensives threaten ceasefire, peace talks

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday a Syrian government offensive in the Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta regions threatened a truce agreement and could lead to the collapse of intra-Syrian peace talks.

“France expresses its concern regarding the restart of the violence seen in the last few days,” spokesman Romain Nadal told reporters in a daily briefing. “It warns that the impact of the regime and its allies’ offensives around Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta are a threat to the cessation of hostilities,” he said.

He added that the government and its backers would be “responsible for a new humanitarian crisis and the failure of intra-Syrian negotiations” that are due to restart on Wednesday.