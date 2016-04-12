FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says Syria government offensives threaten ceasefire, peace talks
April 12, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

France says Syria government offensives threaten ceasefire, peace talks

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Russia's RIA new agency, in Damascus, Syria in this handout file picture provided by SANA on March 30, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday a Syrian government offensive in the Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta regions threatened a truce agreement and could lead to the collapse of intra-Syrian peace talks.

“France expresses its concern regarding the restart of the violence seen in the last few days,” spokesman Romain Nadal told reporters in a daily briefing. “It warns that the impact of the regime and its allies’ offensives around Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta are a threat to the cessation of hostilities,” he said.

He added that the government and its backers would be “responsible for a new humanitarian crisis and the failure of intra-Syrian negotiations” that are due to restart on Wednesday.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams

