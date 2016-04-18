France's Hollande says concerned Syria peace talks could collapse

CAIRO (Reuters) - France’s President Francois Hollande said on Monday he was worried that Syrian peace talks could collapse, urging key players in the conflict to exert pressure to boost prospects of a securing political transition.
“We have the most serious concerns that the negotiations could get bogged down if not collapse,” Hollande said during a state-visit to Egypt.
“We must do everything so that the truce remains and that all the stakeholders exert the necessary pressure so that the transition has prospects.”
Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; editing by John Stonestreet