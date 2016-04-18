France's Hollande says concerned Syria peace talks could collapse

CAIRO (Reuters) - France’s President Francois Hollande said on Monday he was worried that Syrian peace talks could collapse, urging key players in the conflict to exert pressure to boost prospects of a securing political transition.

“We have the most serious concerns that the negotiations could get bogged down if not collapse,” Hollande said during a state-visit to Egypt.

“We must do everything so that the truce remains and that all the stakeholders exert the necessary pressure so that the transition has prospects.”