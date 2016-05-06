FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France condemns Syria refugee camp attack, calls for investigation
May 6, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

France condemns Syria refugee camp attack, calls for investigation

People walk though burnt tents at a camp for internally displaced people near Sarmada in Syria's Idlib province in this undated still image taken from video on May 6, 2016. Social Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Friday condemned air strikes on a refugee camp in Syria and demanded an investigation into what it said was a “revolting and unacceptable act that could amount to a war crime or crime against humanity”.

Thursday’s air strikes hit Syrians uprooted by war living in a camp near the Turkish border, a monitoring group said.

“This new attack, which deliberately targeted civilians, killed some 30 people, including women and children,” France’s foreign ministry spokesman said. “Those who are responsible will have to be brought to justice.”

Next Monday France will host a meeting of ministers from countries that support Syrian opposition groups, together with Syrian opposition figure Riad Hijab, to seek ways to break the political and military deadlock in the country.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus and Gareth Jones

