VIENNA (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that major world powers had agreed if possible to push for a resumption of Syrian peace talks in Geneva by the start of June.

“The objective remains the political process. We want (U.N. Special Envoy) Staffan de Mistura to gather the negotiators as soon as possible and we have fixed ourselves an objective of the start of June if possible,” Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters.