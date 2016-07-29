France says Aleppo corridors not a 'credible response'

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Friday that a Russian plan for humanitarian corridors to allow residents of Aleppo to flee the besieged Syrian city were not a "credible response".

Russia and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government declared a "humanitarian operation" in the besieged rebel-held sector of Aleppo on Thursday, opening "safe corridors" so people can flee Syria's most important opposition stronghold.

France's Foreign Ministry said that the city's residents should have access to aid under international humanitarian rules and remain safely at home.

"In this context, the idea of 'humanitarian corridors' consisting of asking Aleppo's residents to leave the city does not offer a credible response to the situation," the ministry said in a statement.