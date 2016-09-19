FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France condemns Syria convoy bombing, says shows need for ceasefire
September 19, 2016 / 9:37 PM / a year ago

France condemns Syria convoy bombing, says shows need for ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - France on Monday condemned the attack on an aid convoy in Syria saying it showed the urgent need to impose a ceasefire in the country.

“France strongly condemns the destruction of a humanitarian convoy in Syria and the death of all the personnel in it,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said, citing remarks made by the foreign minister at the start of a closed meeting on Syria. “This destruction illustrates the urgency of a ceasefire.”

Reporting by John Irish, editing by G Crosse

