France's Hollande blames Syrian government for ceasefire failure

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande blamed the Syrian government on Tuesday for the collapse of a U.S.-Russia-backed ceasefire and urged foreign backers of President Bashar al-Assad to help enforce peace or risk the country fragmenting.

"I say to the Syrian government's foreign backers that they must compel the regime to enforce peace otherwise they will bear the responsibility for the splitting up of the country and the chaos," Hollande said in an address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Russia and Iran are the main foreign backers of Assad and his government.

The French president also said the use of chemical weapons in Syria should not go unpunished.