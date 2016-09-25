FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2016 / 2:44 PM / a year ago

France calls Russia, Iran to cease 'dead-end strategy' in Syria

France's Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks during a high-level meeting on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 19, 2016.Carlo Allegri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Sunday Russia and Iran would become accomplices in war crimes if they continued to prolong the war in Syria.

Describing Russia and Iran as supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Ayrault called on them "to take their responsibility by stopping this strategy that leads to a dead-end."

"Otherwise, Russia and Iran will become accomplices of the war crimes committed in Aleppo," the minister said in a written statement with reference to the bombings that struck the Syrian city and killed scores of people.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
