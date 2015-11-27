FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria minister says welcomes French suggestion of working with Syrian troops
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 27, 2015 / 3:59 PM / 2 years ago

Syria minister says welcomes French suggestion of working with Syrian troops

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem on Friday said Damascus welcomed a French suggestion that Syrian government forces could be used in the fight against Islamic State.

“If Fabius is serious about working with the Syrian army, and with forces on the ground fighting Daesh (IS), we welcome that. But this requires a fundamental change” in French policy on Syria, Moualem said at a news conference in Moscow, without elaborating.

His remarks came after French foreign minister Laurent Fabius said troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad could be used to fight Islamic State. A French official clarified, however, that this would only be in the framework of a political transition without Assad.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.