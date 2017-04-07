FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Syrian rebels say U.S. responsibility doesn't end with raid
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 4 months ago

Syrian rebels say U.S. responsibility doesn't end with raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian rebels welcomed a U.S. missile attack on a Syrian army airbase on Friday but said Washington's "responsibility" did not end there and military action should continue to prevent the Syrian government using airbases and banned weapons.

A statement from the Free Syrian Army - an alliance of rebel groups - said it welcomed the raid against the base near Homs city, calling it the "correct starting point" for confronting terrorism and finding a "just political solution" to the war.

"We view that the responsibility of the United States is still great, and does not stop with this operation," the statement said, warning that the government and its allies could commit "acts of revenge" against civilians.

Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.